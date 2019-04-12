Takeaway test: Caribbean spice from Manjaros in London Road, Preston

Manjaros is one of the newest additions to Preston’s restaurant scene.

Rather than a city centre centre location, it sits rather grandly on London Road, the artery which straddles the river and keeps the city and South Ribble connected.

I’ve driven past many times, at a careful less than 30mph obviously as this road is kept in check with average speed cameras, thought it looked pretty impressive and made a mental note to try it.

But when push came to shove and I arrived home from work and immediately donned my pyjamas on Friday evening, it was clear I was too lazy to brush my hair and going nowhere.

So a takeaway was in order and eschewing the usual Chinese, Indian and chippy tea related options, we decided to order from Manjaros and let someone else do the legwork and deliver our dinner to our door.

Let me just clarify that this is restaurant food being delivered, so it falls on the pricier side for a takeaway.

You are essentially paying much the same as you would for a sit down meal and the food arrives in cartons lacking the immediate visual impact of a plated delight - nothing looks quite the same in a carton.

Nonetheless the Manjaros offering looked very impressive in the two packed logo’s paper bags, was piping hot and smelled absolutely delicious as we scurried around getting plates and cutlery.

We ordered a mixture of dishes with the aim to share and made an effort to pick some off the restaurant’s favourites menu.

To start we tried the Lamb Flambe Chops Starter which is succulent lamb chops marinated in specially prepared Caribbean and African mixed spices. The chops are flambe’d on natural chargrill with laces of the Manjaros sauce with salad and were absolutely delicious.

We also opted for the Chicken Goujons which aredeep fried strips of chicken breast battered in breadcrumb and served with sweet chilli dip. Again, good quality chicken and a tasty starting point.#

For mains we ordered Waka Waka chicken which was a cut of boneless chicken marinated with spices then flambed with the Manjaros sauce (pictured) Chips and salad completed the dish.

We also ordered a Caribbean lamb curry which was declared a hit- it was cooked in a redpepper sauce, red onion and corinader and served inwith tortilla wraps and rice.

A fusion Caribbean delight.

