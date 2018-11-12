TAKEAWAY REVIEW: Giacomo's Bella Napoli in Preston

Giacomo’s Bella Napoli in Preston has been around for donkey’s years as a restaurant, but it was only recently that I realised they delivered takeaway too.

So with a hungry family of five to feed, it was a no-brainer to choose this stalwart city restaurant.

Traditional favourite spaghetti bolognese

The choice on the menu is huge, so for the adults it was a hard task to pick - did we want pizza, pasta, burgers? In the end we plumped for traditional Italian meals - spaghetti bolognese (£6.20) and Risotto Vegetariano (£5.80).

Chief Reviewer and her chums took no time at all to select seven-inch pizza and chips, and fish fingers and chips from the kids menu - all priced at £4.20 and delivered with your choice of a can of pop.

For a family of five with sweet tooths, we were a little disappointed to only find three desserts on offer - cheese cake, apple pie with cream and black forest gateau. All priced at £2.10, they were quickly added to our order.

A large garlic bread with cheese (£4.90) and we were done.

Kids meal - seven-inch pizza (with one choice of topping), chips and can of pop

To our delight we found that we could order online directly from Giacomo’s, with an added incentive of 10% off our order.

The hard work done, it was time to sit back, relax and track the meal on their website.

An hour later, which to some might be a long time to wait for takeaway, the food arrived. But boy was the hour wait well worth it.

All the food was piping hot - from the pasta dishes, to the pizzas, to the chips. And the portions were huge, even for the children.

The spaghetti bolognese was tasty, with a slight kick to it, that was never overpowering. Risotto Vegetariano had the same kick, but was also very light with a good variety of vegetables inside.

It was difficult to get a straight answer from Chief Reviewer and pals in between their chomps and slurps. But it was surmised that the pizza was delicious, the fish fingers were a little bland but otherwise tasty. And the chips were just right - hot and soggy!

The side order of garlic bread was declared to be yummy and really good by Chief Reviewer, and the grown-ups were quick to agree, fighting to get a second piece before it all went.

With only three desserts between five, it was decided to divide them up equally, so we all had a taste each.

The cheesecake was definitely the tastiest. I wasn’t too keen on the apple pie, as the apple filling was huge, but everyone else happily ate their share.

All in all, Giacomo’s provided us with the best takeaway we’d ever had.

Rating out of 10 - 10

Giacomo’s Bella Napoli

21 Hill Street, off Friargate, Preston

Tel: 01772 822571

Website: www.giacomosbellanapoli.co.uk