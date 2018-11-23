Take the stress out of Christmas shopping at Booths

Make your Christmas shopping an experience to truly savour this year at Booths, where you can find everything you need from the tastiest turkey to the perfect pudding and everything in between.

The independent family retailer is rightfully proud of the quality food and drink on offer in its 28 stores throughout Lancashire, Cheshire, Cumbria and Yorkshire – Christmas is no exception.

The team at Booths understand that it takes a lot of preparation to make it a magical day for all the family and are here to make it wonderfully simple, stress-free.

At your local Booths store, you’ll find the shelves stacked with delicious locally sourced produce and high quality food and drink ensuring you discover the very best the nation has to offer – You may even find a treat or two on taste as you browse!

Booths boast a huge range of seafood from the finest Scottish smoked salmon, to moreish Morecambe Bay potted shrimps. Or if you prefer, why not try a creamy Camembert dip with a sweet cranberry sauce to start?

If you want to talk turkey, Booths free-range bronze turkey has an intense flavour and texture that leaves you wanting more. There’s also the mouth-watering goose, beef, Herdwick lamb or pork if you’re looking for a show stopping main sure to delight.

However if you’re looking for the perfect way to please every appetite, why not try a three-bird roast? Each roast comes skilfully rolled so it looks stunning on the table and is extra easy to carve.

Booths has also introduced a range of vegetarian dishes, including filo pastry parcels filled with wild mushrooms, spinach and ricotta cheese and an award-winning roasted beetroot, feta and pine nut tart – Pair with traditional trimmings for a delicious Christmas dinner.

Stores are packed full of fresh fruit and vegetables including some unique heritage finds to all your old favourites. For convenience, you can even order a fully prepared vegetable box meaning you can sit back, relax and enjoy the day.

If you’re looking for the finest festive gifts, you can select from a wide range exquisitely arranged hampers, bags and boxes ready to be delivered to food lovers’ across the country. The cream of the crop is the Booths Christmas Collection Hamper filled with all-butter Scottish shortbread, spiced warming mulled wine, Christmas roast ground coffee, melt-in-the-mouth Marc De Champagne truffles, traditional Christmas cake and a Christmas pudding as well Eddy the Teddy, a keepsake named after founder Edwin Henry Booth and much more.

In a scheme pioneered by Customer Experience Manager, Colin Porter, shoppers are also encouraged to contribute to Booths Christmas in your Community campaign to help those less fortunate enjoy Christmas too.

Booths works with a number of local charities to spread goodwill all year round and each store is partnered with a local food bank where customer donations are distributed to local communities and given to soup kitchens that make use of surplus food. For more information about the campaign and to find out which items you can donate, visit www.booths.co.uk/christmas-in-your-community

Take the stress out of Christmas shopping and order online through the Booths website for nationwide delivery* or to collect from your nearest store.

Simply visit https://orders.booths.co.uk/.

Order by midnight on Saturday 15th December for delivery in time for Christmas or by Friday 21st December for delivery in time for New Year. Orders for hampers should be placed by the 20th December for delivery in time for Christmas.

*Postcode restrictions apply