Situated in Church Street, the pub had been serving residents for more than a century.

As a Slug & Lettuce, a chain of bars established by entrepreneur Hugh Corbett in 1985, visitors can expect to see cocktail trees, boozy brunches and afternoon teas.

The refurbishment is now complete with it opening for business in the city on Friday. It is part of an ever-changing bar and pub scene in Preston, which we've rounded up HERE

