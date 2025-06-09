I just saw The Seven Stars’ new menu and it looks delicious
The Seven Stars in Stalmine has just launched a brand new menu and it’s already creating a buzz with locals and visitors alike. Tucked away in the heart of the village, this much-loved country pub has long been known for its cosy charm and welcoming atmosphere.
The kitchen team has taken things up a notch with a refreshed lineup of dishes that celebrate local produce and bold flavours.
The new menu strikes a perfect balance between comforting classics and fresh, seasonal ideas. The Seven Stars is trying something a bit different with bar snack faves, small plates & tapas, traditional home made pies and han dpulled fresh pizza [with gluten free bases too].
They’ve also introduced some new desserts, ice cream sundaes from Wallings and fresg bean to cup coffee.
The owners have been working hard inside and out to update and renovate the much loved restaurant.
To start, guests can choose from favourites like salt & pepper squid with sweet chilli dip, baked chorizo & sweet pearl peppers, patatas bravas and whitebait with tartare sauce.
Each dish is made fresh to order, with a focus on quality ingredients that let the flavours shine. The mains offer a hearty mix of tradition and creativity. The Seven Stars' still has classics like steak and ale pie, cumberland sausage & mash and many more.
There are also lighter and vegetarian friendly options, including a squash and chickpea burger and fresh, flavour packed salads.
For those with a sweet tooth, the dessert menu is full of proper puddings such as sticky toffee sponge, chocolate brownie, and seasonal fruit crumble.
The pub’s friendly, laid-back vibe is still very much at the heart of the experience. With its roaring fire and dog friendly garden. It’s the sort of place you can settle into and stay a while.
Whether you’re a regular or visiting for the first time, The Seven Stars’ new menu is well worth exploring.
