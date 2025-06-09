I just saw The Seven Stars’ new menu and it looks delicious

Beautifully traditional community pub in the heart of Stalmine village unveils a brand new menu that features plenty of home cooked food.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Seven Stars in Stalmine has just launched a brand new menu and it’s already creating a buzz with locals and visitors alike. Tucked away in the heart of the village, this much-loved country pub has long been known for its cosy charm and welcoming atmosphere.

A friendly local village pub restaurant in the heart of rural Lancashire | 4.5 out of 5 (339 Google reviews) | "The staff, service, and food were excellent and at a great price." | Google

The kitchen team has taken things up a notch with a refreshed lineup of dishes that celebrate local produce and bold flavours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new menu strikes a perfect balance between comforting classics and fresh, seasonal ideas. The Seven Stars is trying something a bit different with bar snack faves, small plates & tapas, traditional home made pies and han dpulled fresh pizza [with gluten free bases too].

They’ve also introduced some new desserts, ice cream sundaes from Wallings and fresg bean to cup coffee.

The owners have been working hard inside and out to update and renovate the much loved restaurant.

The Seven Stars' unveils new menu. | tripadvisor

To start, guests can choose from favourites like salt & pepper squid with sweet chilli dip, baked chorizo & sweet pearl peppers, patatas bravas and whitebait with tartare sauce.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each dish is made fresh to order, with a focus on quality ingredients that let the flavours shine. The mains offer a hearty mix of tradition and creativity. The Seven Stars' still has classics like steak and ale pie, cumberland sausage & mash and many more.

There are also lighter and vegetarian friendly options, including a squash and chickpea burger and fresh, flavour packed salads.

For those with a sweet tooth, the dessert menu is full of proper puddings such as sticky toffee sponge, chocolate brownie, and seasonal fruit crumble.

The Seven Stars' in Stalmine has unveiled a new menu. | Tripadvisor

The pub’s friendly, laid-back vibe is still very much at the heart of the experience. With its roaring fire and dog friendly garden. It’s the sort of place you can settle into and stay a while.

Whether you’re a regular or visiting for the first time, The Seven Stars’ new menu is well worth exploring.