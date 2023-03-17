The pub’s refresh has seen the introduction of new wallpaper, new lighting, updated seating, and uplifting colour palettes as well as additional tables introduced to the pub’s grown-up bar area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Eccles, a former Pilot Boat Skipper who operated on the Preston Docks for 25 years was chosen as the pub's community hero to pour the first pint in celebration of the pub's reopening. John also attended the pub's original opening back in 1992.

John Eccles, a former Pilot Boat Skipper, opens the new-look Ribble Pilot with Martin Cavanagh, General Manager.

CLICK here to see what Woody Harrelson said about investing in PNE

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martin Cavanagh, General Manager of The Ribble Pilot, said: “We are so excited to open the doors of The Ribble Pilot and to show our guests the final result of our refresh.

"We have invested over £130k into breathing new life into The Ribble Pilot. Our pub is the perfect location for a pitstop on a visit to the Preston Docks and Marina, and is much loved by its regulars. We can't wait to welcome everybody back.”

The new-look Ribble Pilot

What’s on offer?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pub is dog-friendly and boasts an outdoor play area for family visitors.

It offers a varied menu of pub favourites such as hand-battered Atlantic cod served with chips and tartare sauce and new additions such as mac & cheese topped with popcorn chicken and classic lagers on draught, cask ales and a variety of cocktails and G&Ts.

The pub also offers a traditional Sunday Roast each week and guests can also enjoy a new mid-week offer of a main meal and a drink for £10.75.

The updated bar area at the Ribble Pilot

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Staff at the Ribble Pilot