RESTAURANT REVIEW: Bangla Spice Brasserie in Leyland

The problem with having a new kitchen fitted is there is that inevitable period of not having a kitchen at all.

Getting builders, plasterers, electricians, plumbers and kitchen fitters to work to any sort of economical timetable is nearly as difficult as keeping the cat out of wet concrete.

Shatkora Gost

So, as fast-becoming connoisseurs of all food instant or deliverable, we peer through the gloom with a head torch at the latest takeaway menu to be stuffed through the door.

Bangla Spice Brasserie is an often bustling restaurant in Clayton le Woods, helped by the plethora of new houses springing up nearby.

The takeaway service is swift, but not swift enough not to enjoy a sneaky pint in their very pleasant bar area, while marveling at some big-screen Bollywood.

Back home, my other half has located some plates and cutlery from a box in the garage, and we’re off.

Ordering online is easy, thanks to their slick, glossy website, which takes the Carlsberg approach to advertising; “Probably the best Indian restaurant and takeaway in Leyland”. We’ll see.

First up are starters; a Mixed Kebab (£2.95) of shish and tikka kebab with probably some of the best onion bhajis I’ve ever tasted.

Also, from the connoisseur starters, Aloo Tikke (£2.80), a dumpling of spicy mashed potatoes laced with tamarind and yoghurt sauce. A little greasy by the time we got it home, but delicious with the sauces and neat little salad.

The main event is something Bangla Spice is rightly proud of, their Balti Specials.

I go for a Chicken Tikka Madras Balti (£6.50). For those who like their Madras hot, this might be a little on the mild side, but what it lacks in fire is replaced by a rich, sumptuous flavour with a hint of mustard.

Next to me is another of Chef’s speciality dishes; Shatkora Gost (£6.75). Tender chunks of lamb are combined with pieces of lime and lime zest in a rich spicy sauce with a kick, similar to a bhuna. It’s delicious, spicy and a little different.

Combined with keema rice (£1.95) and a peshwari naan (£1.95), the meal is a flavoursome triumph.

Our total bill came to just over £25. A little pricier than your average takeaway, but this is restaurant quality food for a fraction of the in-house prices.

But if Carlsberg did washing up, it probably wouldn’t be in the bath.