Preston’s only fine dining restaurant, Aven commits to keeping their prices low
An acclaimed Preston restaurant has committed to keep its prices low, following the success of a recent event showcasing regional products.
Aven, Preston’s only fine dining eatery which has three AA Rosettes and is listed in the Michelin Guide, recently ran a month-long Lancashire Flavours event, with a tasting menu at the reduced price of £69.
The overwhelming success of the event, which celebrated local suppliers, produce and foraged ingredients, has now spurred the team behind the restaurant to now keep that price for their regular dining experience.
Despite the many challenges facing the industry, in particular the fine dining sector, restaurant founders Oli Martin and Alex Blamire, wanted to highlight that it is possible to offer top quality food at an accessible price.
Oli said: “The success of our Lancashire Flavours month was overwhelming.
“And we realised that we needed to find a year-round way to make this open to everyone.
“We have recently seen some of the UK’s top fine dining restaurants close their doors or change their concept to drive footfall and that’s what we are now doing.”
Aven is a true hidden gem, located at 10 Camden Place, nestled between two Preston grandees, the stylish Georgian Winckley Square and Avenham Park, which inspired its name.
The ability to keep the same high standard but reduce the price is down to careful cost controls as well as sourcing ingredient locally as well as finding near-by foraged items that can be utilised.
Head chef Sean Wrest is behind the move and hopes that it will take away some of the fear that people may have who have never had a fine dining experience.
He said: “We hope by offering our tasting menu at a reasonable price we can made it more accessible and also create a passion in our dinners to find out more about what’s on their doorstep.
“With these changes, we hope to also connect our guests with the local sources of their meals.
“Imagine visiting the village where our tomatoes or strawberries are farmed or taking the kids to the coast where our fish is caught. It’s all about creating a deeper connection to the food and the community.”
For reservations and more information, please visit www.avenrestaurant.com or contact [email protected].
