We asked you what was missing when it came to leisure and shopping and we were inundated with suggestions.
There were some common themes and we’ve rounded up the most popular answers. Let us know what you think.
1. Ikea
A very popular suggestion and one that was on the cards for Bamber Bridge for so long only to be scrapped in 2018. Warrington remains the nearest...
2. More independent businesses
While many of you reached for big-name brands and grand ideas, reader Deborah Maitland said: “C’mon folks, surely we need and want Independent businesses...it will make Preston, vibrant, interesting, quirky and offer more choice. It has the potential. If people want a national chain, then hop on the motorway and head to the other cities - Manchester or Liverpool. Not forgetting the Trafford Centre. The nationals are not interested in Preston, or they’d be here right now!”
3. Live music/concert venue
Most of you pointed to the current issues with the Guild Hall, shut since 2019, as a real blot on the city’s offering. So whether it be bringing that famous venue back to life, or building something similar in size to Manchester’s O2 Apollo, you all wanted to see the city back on the map as a live music venue.
4. Department store
If the comments we received are anything to go by then this is something of a must, be it House of Fraser, John Lewis or Selfridges. Clearly a lot of you miss Debenhams...