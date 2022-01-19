2. More independent businesses

While many of you reached for big-name brands and grand ideas, reader Deborah Maitland said: “C’mon folks, surely we need and want Independent businesses...it will make Preston, vibrant, interesting, quirky and offer more choice. It has the potential. If people want a national chain, then hop on the motorway and head to the other cities - Manchester or Liverpool. Not forgetting the Trafford Centre. The nationals are not interested in Preston, or they’d be here right now!”