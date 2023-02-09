Owned and operated by local franchisee, Nigel Dunnington, the Preston restaurant is one of the first McDonald’s in the region to become a ‘Convenience of the Future’ restaurant.

McDonald’s says with consumers increasingly looking for greater speed, efficiency and choice when ordering their food, their ‘Convenience of the Future’ restaurant revamp programme will combine a new restaurant layout with the latest technology to create a more seamless and enjoyable experience for customers.

What is now different about the Deepdale Retail Park McDonald’s?

Inside the newly refurbished Deepdale Retail Park Mcdonald's

With the rise in delivery and the way customers order and collect their McDonald’s continuing to evolve, the Deepdale Retail Park McDonald’s will now offer a separate ‘McDelivery only’ area, which allows delivery drivers to go in and out of a dedicated courier entrance and service area.

This will enable delivery drivers to collect orders more efficiently, reducing congestion in the dining area and giving walk-in takeaway and dining customers more space. The dedicated courier entrance will also mean there is less noise in the restaurant, particularly during peak busy times.

The restaurant says it is also excited to announce the implementation of a series of sustainable innovations, initially trialled at McDonald’s first net-zero carbon emission restaurant in Market Drayton, as the business works towards its target of achieving net zero emissions across all its restaurants and offices by 2030.

The Preston restaurant includes LED lighting and wall graphics made from recycled coffee cups; recyclable floor and wall tiles; plus, furniture which is made from fully recycled materials and that is also fully recyclable itself.

The main seating area

Improvements have also been made for staff, with a redesign of crew rooms creating a more relaxing and comfortable space for breaks.

What does McDonald’s say?

Local franchisee, Nigel Dunnington, who owns and operates 17 McDonald’s restaurants in West Lancashire, said “We are pleased to have reinvested in our Deepdale Retail Park restaurant again providing separate facilities for our customers and couriers thus leading to a better experience for all. I’m excited to see the new look and feel of our Preston restaurant now in action and I hope for a better customer experience for all the Preston locals and to the many visitors”.

A new seperate area.

Gareth Pearson, McDonald’s UK&I COO said:“The pace of change within the restaurant industry is relentless, and the pandemic accelerated this with digital adoption gathering greater pace. Our customers rightly expect to have choice in how and where they order and collect their food, and our job is to ensure that every experience is a great one. For this to be the case, we know we also have to provide our restaurant teams and delivery partners with the best possible environment to work in.

“We strongly believe we have to continue to invest to grow, and this investment not only addresses how customers are ordering now but provides us with a platform to continue to adapt in the future, whatever that innovation looks like.”

In 2022, McDonald’s introduced Convenience of the Future upgrades in 200 restaurants, with 800 planned over the next four years. The upgrades will continue to evolve with new innovations launching throughout the next four years.