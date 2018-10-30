Preston Mayor officially opens new city restaurant

Have your say

A restaurant celebrated their official opening last week with the Mayor of Preston, Coun Trevor Hart, in attendance.

Manjaros restaurant, located on London Road opposite the Queens Retail Park, opened in July and serves African and Caribbean food at numerous locations around the UK.

Their famous Parmos have gone down well with residents, with many positive reviews on social media.

The restaurant also serve a wide selection of pizzas and are known for their Manjaros sauce, which is used to season and spice up their signature dishes.

Members from all of Preston communities have dined with Manjaros in recent months, including retired police superintendent Andy Pratt and Caribbean Carnival Committee members.

The team at Manjaros offer a 50% discount from Mondays to Thursdays between noon and 6pm.

They also offer a 15% discount for university and college students.

At the official opening, Coun Hart cut a ceremonial ribbon before dining.

He said: “We’re very fortunate to have been invited here by Manjaros tonight.

“The food looks splendid, the atmosphere is great and long may this venue continue serving great food.”