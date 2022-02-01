Below, we've rounded up the 19 businesses, from cafes to nurseries and care homes that have been given a rating in the first few weeks of 2022.

Businesses that serve food are rated on how hygienically it is handled; how it is prepared, cooked, reheated, cooled and stored; the condition of the structure of the buildings; the cleanliness, lay-out, lighting, ventilation and other facilities, as well as how the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe.

A one star rating means "major improvement is necessary", a two star means "some improvement is necessary", three star means "hygiene standards are generally satisfactory", while four star means "hygiene standards are good" and five stars means "hygiene standards are very good".

1. Ganesh Premier Stores 55-56 Fishergate Hill, PR1 8DN| 5 stars, inspected January 19 Photo Sales

2. A F & D Strand Foods S7, Market Hall, PR1 2LA| 5 stars, inspected January 17 Photo Sales

3. Giacomo's Hill Street, PR1 2BB| 5 stars, inspected January 14 Photo Sales

4. Himalayan Monal 138 Friargate, PR1 2EE| 5 stars, inspected January 11 Photo Sales