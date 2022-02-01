We've been taking a look at the food hygiene ratings for January

Preston food hygiene: The 19 city businesses assessed by the Food Standards Agency in January - all of which got 5 stars

Food standards inspectors have been busy around Preston in January.

By Adam Lord
Tuesday, 1st February 2022, 3:44 pm

Below, we've rounded up the 19 businesses, from cafes to nurseries and care homes that have been given a rating in the first few weeks of 2022.

Businesses that serve food are rated on how hygienically it is handled; how it is prepared, cooked, reheated, cooled and stored; the condition of the structure of the buildings; the cleanliness, lay-out, lighting, ventilation and other facilities, as well as how the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe.

A one star rating means "major improvement is necessary", a two star means "some improvement is necessary", three star means "hygiene standards are generally satisfactory", while four star means "hygiene standards are good" and five stars means "hygiene standards are very good".

Want to see fewer ads? Subscribers to the Lancashire Post get access to the ad-lite version of our website, which features 70% fewer ads and faster load times for a better experience. Find out more

1. Ganesh Premier Stores

55-56 Fishergate Hill, PR1 8DN| 5 stars, inspected January 19

Photo Sales

2. A F & D Strand Foods

S7, Market Hall, PR1 2LA| 5 stars, inspected January 17

Photo Sales

3. Giacomo's

Hill Street, PR1 2BB| 5 stars, inspected January 14

Photo Sales

4. Himalayan Monal

138 Friargate, PR1 2EE| 5 stars, inspected January 11

Photo Sales
PrestonLancashire Post
Next Page
Page 1 of 5