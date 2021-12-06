Detroit opened on Friday night in the venue formerly known as Louis Long Bar, Bar 1 and Revolution.
The ticketed and seated bar and live music venue is fronted by former Miss England Elizabeth Grant and brings the best in Motown and Soul music.
Acts include a nine-piece house band fronted by Matt Phillips every Saturday night as well as guest singers and a line-up of DJs.
Scroll through our gallery to see what the Main Sprit Weind venue has to offer and if you’ve already danced the night away - you might be able to spot yourself!
