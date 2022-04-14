1. Mystery Tea House
Cannon Street - Preston - PR1 3NR This quaint tea house is filled to the brim with jars of different kinds of tea. If you’re in the mood for somewhere different, with a sweet vibe and lovely staff, add it to your list.
Photo: Neil Cross
2. Rosemary on the Park
Moor Park Ave - PR6 1AU This friendly place by Moor Park is perfect for a nice day. It’s dog friendly too so a great little stop while you’re out on the dog walk. The menu is all home made, with mains and baked treats.
Photo: Google
3. Mad Hatters Tea Shop and Patisserie
2b Franklands - Longton - PR4 5PD Nothing says “Eat me” like an afternoon tea in the spring. This is a traditional vintage tea shop and patisserie with a private events suite ready to host your next available for celebrations. They do breakfast, lunch and afternoon tea.
Photo: Submitted
4. Happy Bunnies
65 - Liverpool Road - PR4 5HA This family run cafe is a great family option catering for gluten free and vegetarians alike. The relaxed atmosphere might hit the right spot this bank holiday. (It was also an absolute favourite recommended by our Facebook followers).
Photo: Neil Cross