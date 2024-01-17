A prestigious hotel and wedding venue in the Ribble Valley has gone on the market with a three and a half million pound price tag.

Gibbon Bridge Hotel country house in Chipping was opened by the late TV celebrity Russell Harty when it had just six bedrooms and a restaurant. Over the past four decades the property, which is set in nine acres of landscaped gardens, has been extended to include 30 ensuite bedrooms, a separate bridal apartment and three function rooms. The price is for the freehold of the historic property which was originally a farmhouse.

The property also has a bar and restaurant, conservatory, orangery, BBQ facilities and landscaped garden, garden bandstand, tennis court, staff accommodation and proprietor’s house. The bandstand was added in 1995 when it became possible to hold a civil ceremony outside and Gibbon Bridge was host to the first outside civil ceremony in Lancashire. The orangery was created in 2010 incorporating reclaimed pillars from the public hall in Preston to create a stunning room suitable for private dining and civil ceremonies.

