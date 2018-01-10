Popular Italian restaurant Trattoria San Marco submits expansion plans

An Italian restaurant, frequented in the past by former One Direction star Harry Styles, is planning to expand for a third time because it is proving so popular with customers.

Owners of the Trattoria San Marco, in Much Hoole near Preston, have submitted plans to South Ribble Council to build an extension to its dining area and enlarge the bar area.

In a statement to the council’s planning committee, the restaurant’s development consultants say business is growing so much that extending the premises is the only way to meet customer demand.

“The application is a response to increasing business and demand for the restaurant service which is very over-subscribed, particularly at weekends when, in spite of bringing in double sittings, customers have to be turned away with increasing regularity.”

The restaurant, part of the San Marco Group which also includes the Italian Orchard in Broughton, Angelo’s in Preston and Pinocchio’s in Walton-le-Dale, has twice been granted planning permission in the past to extend due to customer demand.

The planning statement adds: “The current application continues the theme of the previous permissions in terms of the scope and appearance of the restaurant extension, increasing it in size to the maximum possible on the site available. This is in order to provide the largest possible restaurant facility to meet customer demand. In addition to the restaurant extension we are also proposing a small extnesion to the bar area to provide a larger pre-drinks facility for the proposed increase in diners.”

The plan also includes adding 31 car parking spaces.