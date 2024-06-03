Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A popular Burnley restaurant has closed its doors to undergo a £2M refurbishment.

Bertram’s, which is one of three restaurants on the Crow Wood Hotel and Woodland Spa resort, will be closed for a couple of months while the renovation work is completed.

The trio of eateries includes The Lounge, which opened alongside the leisure club in 2001, followed by Bertram’s in 2013 and later Wilfred’s in 2019. The Woodland Spa is currently undergoing a £16M renovation that will transform it into one of the UK’s largest luxury spas.

The project, that will also create between 40 and 50 jobs, will see the spa at Crow Wood Leisure double in size to a huge 60,000 sq ft, featuring a host of world class features including a dramatic vitality pool boasting four spacious hot tubs, ergonomic heated loungers, accessed via the heated poolside promenade and a mezzanine featuring a variety of bespoke relaxation areas with sensory lighting.