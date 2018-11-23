Plau bar

Plau: Take a look around one of Preston's newest bars

Plau Gin & Beer House is an entirely new venue on Friargate in the heart of Preston.

We sent our photographer to have a look round four floors of gin, ale and food lovelyness..

The Plough Inn is on Friargate, which formed part of the mediaeval town of Preston. Its proximity is adjacent to the ancient and formally important junction of Friargate and Fryars Lane (which later became Bridge Street, then Marsh Lane which it is called currently).

1. Friargate

Serving quality craft and cask beers, gins, cocktails along with locally sourced, freshly prepared food.

2. Dining

The building was constructed by John Chorley in or around 1668

3. Seating

Gin is a specialty

4. Gin

