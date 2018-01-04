Pickles of Preston hopes to bring micro wine bar to city’s outdoor market

A long-established city centre cheese stall will be hoping to raise a glass of the good stuff as it bids to bring a micro wine bar to its premises in the freshly-built outdoor Preston Market.

Pickles of Preston, which has sold a range of local and continental cheeses for 40 years, took the decision to apply for a licence to sell and serve alcohol after owner Nikki Keefe wanted to add a new angle to the business.

Nikki, who has run Pickles of Preston for the last eight years, said: “It’s part of trying to get more people back into the city centre and keep Preston vibrant. It’s something new and different.”

She added: “There’s going to be four or five stools on the side of the stall for people to sit and relax with a drink and the cheese of their choice.”

And just like her cheeses, Nikki is keeping it local by bringing in a range of wines from Preston merchant Dvino Wines.

“We have organised some meetings to pair up cheeses and wines to complement each other in the best way possible,” Nikki explained.

The cheesemongers are hoping to open the bar from 8am to 11pm from Monday through to Saturday, and 10am to 4pm on Sunday.

Licensing officers from Preston Council are set to make a decision on the application in the near future.

The outdoor Preston Market is set to open to the general public in just over a month on Monday, February 12.

Nikki, who is going to the market to put together the final touches to her stall next week, said: “I’m really excited now; the old market was very tired looking.

“The new one is going to be great for Preston.”