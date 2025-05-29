Opening date announced for new Leyland pub The Ship as doors open in Towngate this weekend
The Ship will officially open in Towngate, at the former Rum Jacks Irish Bar, on Friday (May 30).
The pub welcomed its first guests for a ‘soft opening’ last weekend, as the final preparations were made for tomorrow’s grand opening at 10am.
What can we expect?
The Ship says customers will find a full bar with a wide range of beers and spirits, as well as “hearty, home-made food”, including breakfast, lunch, sides and Sunday roasts.
There will also be regular live entertainment, including singers and DJs, with the bar promising “good times and party vibes ‘till late”.
Announcing Friday’s opening on Facebook, the bar said: “Whether you’re after a chilled breakfast, a cracking Sunday roast, or a night of music and dancing, The Ship is your new port of call.
“Tag your crew, share the news, and join us for a pint, plate & party this Friday!”
New mural
The Ship also boasts an eye-catching new mural on the side of the building in Malden Street.
The previous Irish-themed mural has been painted over with a “Made in Leyland” theme, celebrating the town’s heritage. It’s the work of Preston artist Shawn Sharpe, who also painted the Rum Jacks mural.
The bar said: “From buses to battles, and every pint in between— Our wall speaks Leyland’s story, from the wheels to the warriors.”
The Ship is now recruiting staff for its bar team and floor crew. You can enquire by contacting the bar on 07904 011811.
