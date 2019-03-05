New outdoor seating coming to KFC outlet at Deepdale Retail Park

The KFC at Preston’s Deepdale Retail Park is to get extra seating outside.

Approved plans put forward by the fast food chain will also see the main entrance relocated to face Frankie and Benny’s diner.

In giving the green light to the proposals planning documents from Preston City Council state: “The proposed development move the existing entrance from the front elevation facing across the adjacent Subway store to the side elevation facing Frankie and Benny’s.

“The outdoor seating area would be increased but is in keeping with neighbouring food outlets which also include outdoor seating.

“The proposals would update the façade of the building and the existing outdoor furniture but retain its existing appearance of a fast food restaurant.

“The design is in keeping with the existing shopping park and neighbouring McDonalds, Subway, Greggs and Frankie and Benny’s establishments.”

The KFC at Deepdale currently has three outdoor seating tables but now that proposals have been given the go-ahead they will be replaced with six new tables with chairs.

A part of the plans the fried chicken outlet has also been granted permission for 10 new internally illuminated signs and eight other signs which will not be lit up.