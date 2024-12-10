A new bar and takeaway will open in Buckshaw Village early next year - this is what we know so far...

The Kitchen Tap has announced it will be opening its doors somewhere in Buckshaw around the end of February 2025.

It launched its Facebook page yesterday, featuring an AI-generated image of what the new bar/restaurant might look like.

Details, including location, are under wraps as the owner makes some final arrangements, but this is what do know about Buckshaw’s new takeaway and tap room.

What food/drinks will it serve?

The Kitchen Tap says it will be both a takeaway and a tap room, serving pizzas, smash burgers and craft beer.

It says it will a family-friendly venue, screening sports such as the Premier League football, as well as hosting music nights.

Where is it on Buckshaw?

The Kitchen Tap is keeping its location secret for now, with the owners telling the Post they “don’t have the keys yet”. But they say “the location is something we will announce soon” - so keep your eyes peeled on their Facebook page for further updates.

Some have speculated the new Buckshaw Village bar/restaurant could open at the former Taste of Thailand in Barnes Wallis Way, which closed in October 2023 and remains vacant | Taste of Thailand

Some have speculated the new bar/restaurant could open at the former Taste of Thailand in Barnes Wallis Way.

The popular Thai restaurant closed in October 2023, with its owners saying a “dramatic rise in running costs” made the business unsustainable. The unit has been empty since.

Is it connected to the Kitchen Tap in Garstang?

No. The new Kitchen Tap in Buckshaw said there is “no connection at all” with its namesake on Garstang’s High Street, known for its real ales, craft beers and wood fired pizzas.

You can follow the Buckshaw’s Kitchen Tap on Facebook here.