M&S Food: This year's Christmas must-haves from Marks and Spencer's festive range

The countdown to Christmas has begun as shoppers gear up for the festive food shop.

By Iain Lynn
Monday, 20th September 2021, 3:45 pm

They say it's not just food, but can M&S bring the magic and sparkle to make your Christmas the best ever this year?

1. Light-Up Snow Globe Liqueurs

Clementine, Spiced Sugar Plum and Madagascan Vanilla Light-Up Snow Globe Liqueurs, 70cl - £20

2. Light-up chocolate box

Magic & Sparkle Chocolates – the FIRST EVER light-up chocolate box - 345g - £20 Lift the lid on these delicious mini snow-dusted milk, dark, white and golden blond chocolate houses and watch the stars inside the box twinkle in a dazzling festive scene.

3. Shortbread Light-Up Houses

Shortbread Light-Up Houses 230g - £5 each These tins come in three colours and are filled with signature all-butter Scottish shortbread, making them the perfect gifts for just a fiver each!

4. The Marksologist

The Marksologist - 50cl - £18 A collection of six premium, ready-to-drink cocktails created to the highest standard and designed to replicate the experience of a 5-star cocktail bar in your own home

