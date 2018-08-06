Most people think a pub pint is unaffordable, study finds

Most people believe the price of a pint of beer in a pub is unaffordable, according to a new study.

A survey of over 2,000 adults by the Campaign for Real Ale (Camra) found that only one in four said prices were about right.

Camra said a third of the cost of a pint is made up of taxes including beer duty, business rates and VAT, voicing concern that rising prices are driving consumers out of pubs, putting them at risk of closure.

Camra's chairman Jackie Parker said: "It's no surprise that most people are finding pub pints unaffordable, given the tax burden they're facing. Beer drinkers will naturally look to more cost-effective ways to enjoy a drink, such as buying from off-licences and supermarkets for home consumption.

"The result is incredibly detrimental to our local communities and to our own personal connectivity. Having a good local makes people happier, better-connected and more trusting.

"Furthermore, pubs help bring communities together and support the local economy. The reality is that there are very few places that can replicate the benefit provided by our nation's pubs, and once they're gone, they're gone forever."

The survey was published ahead of Camra's annual beer festival in London which opens on Tuesday.

A Treasury spokesman said: "90% of pubs across the country can benefit from the business rates relief introduced at Budget 2017, which could save them up to £1,000 a year.

"In addition, both businesses and their customers have saved around £3 billion since 2013 thanks to changes to alcohol duty."