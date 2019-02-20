'Mooove over Cadbury's': Chocolatier makes vegan cream egg available for Easter

A chocolatier has created a plant-based version of a Cadbury's Creme Egg, claiming it is "as good as, if not better than, the dairy alternatives".

The Mummy Meagz cream egg requires no animal products and so its creator says it offers a "cruelty-free" alternative.

"We didn't see why people should miss out on an indulgent Easter treat just because of their ethical lifestyle choices," the confectionery company's owner, Meagan Boyle, nicknamed Mummy Meagz, told the Press Association.

Announcing the product on social media, Mummy Meagz tweeted: "MOOOve over Cadbury's.

"They're back... Mummy Meagz Vegan & Gluten Free Cream Eggs.

"On sale, ONLY, through the Mummy Meagz website, as of tomorrow.

"We will be shipping every 2 weeks all the way up to Easter!"

The mother and daughter-owned company, from Cottingham, East Yorkshire, has been producing the vegan cream eggs for five years, having started selling them in its coffee shop.

However the eggs recently boomed in popularity after becoming available online, garnering global interest as thousands of shoppers visited the website.

Mummy Meagz products have previously appeared on ITV's Good Morning Britain, with host Piers Morgan describing the rocky road bar as "tasteless".

"We did consider sending Piers and his underlings a box," said Mummy Meagz of the vegan cream egg. "But they are like gold dust at the moment and we just can't spare any!"

The company says veganism is "growing fast" and it is proud to be a "trailblazer" in the movement.

"As vegans we don't want to eat any products derived from any animal," it said. "To us, a 'regular' cream egg isn't normal, as we don't think drinking milk from a cow is normal!

"We'd rather eat something that is made 100% from plants, but tastes as good as, if not better than, the dairy alternatives."