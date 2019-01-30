Looking for a Valentine's venue? Here are Lancashire's top 5 gastropubs The Freemasons at Wiswell Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Five of Lancashire's foodie pubs have been named as the best in the country. The Top 50 Gastropubs in the UK have been named, and Lancashire is well represented among the winners. The Freemasons at Wiswell has been named number 3 on the list of the 50 best gastropubs in the UK Freemasons chef Steve Smith was also named Gastropub Chef of the Year. The Parkers Arms headed up by chef Stosie Madi in Newton in Bowland took 16th place The White Swan at Fence was the highest new entry on the list at number 19 The Cartford Inn in Great Eccleston, with chef Chris Bury at the helm, maintained their position at 40 The Assheton Arms, with head of kitchen operations Mark Taft, returned to the list at number 45 The overall winner was the Sportsman Inn in Seasalter, Kent As a part of Marketing Lancashires drive to shine a light on the countys culinary achievements, the organization will host its second Taste Lancashire Food and Drink Conference on Tuesday, March 5, at Holmes Mill. Dry January - good for your health, but Preston's landlords are left counting the cost