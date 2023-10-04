Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bolton-based bread giant Warburton’s has teamed up with Lisa Goodwin-Allen, Great British Menu star and Executive Chef at Northcote, to create the ultimate Michelin Toastie.

Using Warburton’s very own toastie loaf, Lisa will be creating a special dish for her autumn lunch menu.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What’s inside the toastie remains a mystery – with a grand unveiling next Wednesday at the Lango restaurant.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesman for Warburton’s called it “the collab you didn’t see coming”.

Northcote Obsession

The announcement follows news that Nineteen chefs with 19 Michelin Stars between them are heading for Lancashire.

The annual Obsession spectacular will take place at Northcote from January 19 to February 4, 2024, featuring the likes of Michel Roux Jr and Tom Barnes.

Samuel L Jackson