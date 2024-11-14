Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Worlds collide as two of Lancashire’s favourite commodities - tea and beer - combine to create a bombastic limited-edition beverage in celebration of Lancashire Day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Offering customers the chance to get their hands on two brews for the price of one, Lancashire Tea and Farm Yard Brew Company have teamed up ahead of Lancashire Day this year to release a unique beverage in tribute to the great county.

Combining the heartwarming floral notes of a classic cup of Lancashire Tea with the hoppy energy of a delicious and crisp beer, the limited-edition Ooh Ahh Lancashire pale ale is a heady brew merging and infusing the best parts of both drinks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Released ahead of Lancashire Day on November 27, the ale (4.2% ABV) will be available from selected Booths stores during November so proud Lancastrians can stock up and enjoy the end result of both teams putting their Lancashire thinking caps on.

Farm Yard Brew x Lancashire Tea | Farm Yard Brew x Lancashire Tea

Balancing a subtle bitterness inherent in tea leaves with the fruit and floral notes of the hops, the final product marries both drinks delicately in homage to the crews’ typical attention to detail - Lancashire Tea’s recipe was famously tweaked and developed to complement the taste of the region’s water.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lancashire Tea is one of the fastest-growing tea brands in the UK with a loyal following of tea-trustees who want a great cuppa at a good price, while the Farm Yard Brew Company was born in 2016 in Cockerham on a fifth-generation family farm which now houses a 400,000 litre brew plant with a large range of beers and a taproom for visitors.

“Some partnerships just feel right and bringing the flavour of our brew to a pale ale seemed too good an opportunity to miss,” said Phil Toms, Marketing Director Lancashire Tea. “It will give customers of both brands the chance to celebrate everything great about the county on Lancashire Day.”

Danny Ellidge, Exec Director of Farm Yard Brew Company added: “We love working with people whose business reflects our own in their passion and quality and the team at Lancashire Tea have both in abundance so it just makes sense!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also, be sure not to miss some of our other recent lifestyle pieces...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad