Lancashire pub among UK's top 10 best-rated Wetherspoons - full list

The top ten best-rated Wetherspoons in the UK have been revealed, and one Lancashire pub features in the list of excellence.
The research conducted by experts at Captain Caz analysed a list from the Wetherspoons website of 869 Wetherspoons pubs and hotels across the UK to establish which ones are the best rated by the average total percentage of excellent reviews on Google Reviews. Only venues with 200 reviews or more were included.
While the number one spot was handed to a Manchester venue, one of Lancashire’s Wetherspoons pubs made the top ten list. Take a look at the full rankings below.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.