Lancashire Post’s Italian of the Year competition winner announced

The winners have been announced for the Lancashire Post’s Italian of the Year competition.

Readers voted in their droves for their favourite Italian restaurant – from pizza parlours to gourmet Italian cuisine.

Salvatores in Liverpool Road, Penwortham

In first place was the elegant Italian eaterie Salvatore’s in Liverpool Road, Penwortham. Second was San Lorenzo’s in Hoghton and in the runner up slot was Papa Luigi’s in Euxton, near Chorley, which specialises in Sicilian cuisine.

The winners will be presented with their trophies in the New Year.