Karen's Diner in Blackpool: What its like, how much it costs and how to order tickets

We visited Blackpool's rudest restaurant – and it certainly didn’t disappoint.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 20th Jul 2023, 16:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jul 2023, 16:11 BST

Karen’s Diner is in town at Tiffany's Hotel on the Promenade until October 9 and offers a truly unique experience with its five star food and one star service.

It proudly boasts some of the sassiest waitresses you will ever me – called Karen’s – whose bad attitude and even worse language will have diners crying into their napkins (with laughter!).

The two-hour ‘experience’ will see you and your family and friends mocked and ridiculed in front of your fellow diners, but don’t worry. It’s all fun and games. Quite literally.

You will be cringing in your seat as you and other red-faced diners – caught like deer in headlights – are plucked from tables and brought to the stage for a series of embarrassing challenges.

From lap dances to reenacting classic movie scenes with a rude twist or crawling around on the floor and barking like a dog, it’s a whirlwind of ‘bad’ service, lewd jokes and surprisingly good food.

Let’s be honest, who doesn’t want to see their friend or family member humiliated in a room full of strangers?

Take a look at our video from inside Karen’s Diner where we chat to customers and ask them what they think about Blackpool’s rudest restaurant.

You can also find out what happened to Blackpool Gazette Editor Vanessa Sims to leave her red-faced when she was invited to dine with the Karens in her review here.

For more information about Karen's on Tour or to book a table, visit https://www.karensontour.co.uk/

