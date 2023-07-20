Karen’s Diner is in town at Tiffany's Hotel on the Promenade until October 9 and offers a truly unique experience with its five star food and one star service.

It proudly boasts some of the sassiest waitresses you will ever me – called Karen’s – whose bad attitude and even worse language will have diners crying into their napkins (with laughter!).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The two-hour ‘experience’ will see you and your family and friends mocked and ridiculed in front of your fellow diners, but don’t worry. It’s all fun and games. Quite literally.

You will be cringing in your seat as you and other red-faced diners – caught like deer in headlights – are plucked from tables and brought to the stage for a series of embarrassing challenges.

From lap dances to reenacting classic movie scenes with a rude twist or crawling around on the floor and barking like a dog, it’s a whirlwind of ‘bad’ service, lewd jokes and surprisingly good food.

Let’s be honest, who doesn’t want to see their friend or family member humiliated in a room full of strangers?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Take a look at our video from inside Karen’s Diner where we chat to customers and ask them what they think about Blackpool’s rudest restaurant.

You can also find out what happened to Blackpool Gazette Editor Vanessa Sims to leave her red-faced when she was invited to dine with the Karens in her review here.