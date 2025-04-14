“It was great while it lasted, we will miss you all…” Beloved Indian restaurant announces shock closure

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 14th Apr 2025, 16:35 BST
A beloved local Indian restaurant in Darwen has announced its sudden closure, prompting outcry from fans.

Raj Mahal, a much-loved curry house located on Blackburn Road in Darwen, has announced its immediate closure, prompting dismay and tributes from fans of the restaurant.

Posting on their Facebook page, the Raj Mahal management team wrote: “Hello dear customers… Raj mahal will be closing permanently from Monday 14th April. We have been in Darwen for almost 5 years and have enjoyed every single second serving you guys.

The Raj Mahal in Darwen has announced its sudden closure | Google

“Huge thank you to all our customers for supporting us and assisting us in our journey,” the statement continued. “The restaurant will be sold and It will no longer be running as Raj mahal but it was a great experience while it lasted. Once again apologies for leaving so soon. It was a sudden decision hence the late notice but we will miss you all.”

The announcement appeared to take many local punters by surprise, with many offering words of condolence and shock at the revelation, with one person writing: “The best Indian food we've ever had. Gutted!”

