Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

It’s Easter - the time of the year where it’s acceptable to eat chocolate for breakfast, lunch and tea. By Holly White.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And so, as coffee shops and bakeries gear up for the festive period and showcase new and ‘limited time only’ treats, I decided what better way to get in the Easter spirit than to indulge in some of those very same sweet treats?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

My coffee shop of choice was Jonah’s Coffee- a business that originally started in Preston Market’s little units. They relocated to a permanent home though in recent months, and now reside on Hope Street, which is off Friargate.

Walking down, there is clear signage to show you are in the right place and the shop is cosy and warm, small but big enough to hold a number of people waiting on their orders. What’s more, the staff are friendly and accommodating, and after a bit of decision making (which isn’t my strongest point) I decide on the double chunk chocolate cookie.

Jonah's Coffee | Holly White

At £2.50, the cookie is reasonably priced and absolutely delicious, and it’s the perfect size to snack on after lunch. Taste-wise, it isn’t sickly or too filling - it was one of those that I could see myself buying regularly, and which doesn’t hurt the bank account either.

Now onto the coffee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I’d like to say I’m a bit of a coffee connoisseur when it comes to a caramel latte, and this one did not disappoint. At £4.60, the price is decent for a very good coffee - which this one very much was in my books.

It was easily one of the best I have had in a long time, it went down so smoothly and left me wanting another one, which I was very tempted to do, what with the atmosphere being so lovely in the shop, which complimented the quality of what they sell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The place is a little small with limited seating areas, but - even if you can’t grab a seat - it’s still a top-notch takeaway spot - the perfect place to dive into on your weekend morning to grab something on the go.

If you see me in there frequently, you’ll know why!

Also, be sure not to miss:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.