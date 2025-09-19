I'll have a steak bake anytime! Every Greggs in Lancashire ranked from best to worst

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 19th Sep 2025, 15:49 BST
Updated 21st Sep 2025, 12:00 BST

Sausage rolls, steak bakes, pizzas, coffee... is there anything Greggs can’t do?

A beloved institution on the Great British high street, Greggs is fast-becoming one of the UK’s most beloved brands known all over the country for its flaky pastries, cheap grub, and surprisingly decent hot drinks.

With the company able to trace its history back to the 1939, founder John Gregg opened his first Tyneside bakery is Gosforth in Newcastle in 1951, with the company going on to take Britain by storm.

Greggs now operates some 2,559 stores across the UK, employing over 32,000 people, with 50 of those outlets located in Lancashire alone. And, given our passion for all things savoury, encased in pastry, and filled with succulent meat, it’s no surprise that the chain does roaring trade up in the North West.

Never ones to rest on their laurels, the company is also planning to end the year with some 140 to 160 additional stores than it started 2024 with, meaning those 50 branches in Lancashire could soon be joined by a few more. In the meantime, we decided to rank all 50 of the county’s Greggs based on their Google reviews...

1. Charter Walk Shopping Centre, 69 The Upper Mall, Burnley BB11 1BA - 5 stars (1 review)

Google

Photo Sales

2. Esso, Yeadon Way, Blackpool FY1 6BF - 5 stars (1 review)

Google

Photo Sales

3. Lytham Rd, Warton, Freckleton, Preston PR4 1XD - 5 stars (1 review)

Google

Photo Sales

4. 134 London Rd, Preston PR1 4AY - 4.4 stars (155 reviews)

Google

Photo Sales
