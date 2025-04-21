Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A trio of Lancashire towns have been named in the top 10 UK places for a pint by a new study assessing a number of factors.

With approximately 45,350 pubs operating across the UK, it’s clear that Brits enjoy a visit to their local and, with beer garden season nearly upon us, there is nothing they want more than a pint of beer or cider in the sun.

In the last month alone, there have been 65,000 Google searches for ‘best pub near me’, highlighting how many options are out there and how keen people are to find the perfect spot.

To help punters navigate the abundance of choice, a new study from small business comparison site, Bionic, has analysed key factors, including the number of pubs, breweries and their reviews, as well as how much a pint is in major UK towns and cities, to uncover the best places in the UK for a pint.

Burnley is the best place in the UK for a pint

With an impressive overall index score of 83.9, Burnley takes the top spot as the best place in the UK for a pint. Home to 35 pubs and having an average Google rating of 4.46 out of 5, the town offers a great experience for punters.

Plus, with the average pint priced at just £2.50, it’s no surprise that Burnley comes out on top as the ultimate destination for a drink.

Pubs are set to open longer on VE Day as part of the 80th anniversary celebrations. | Getty Images

The North serves superior pints to the South

With seven out of the top ten locations found in the North, it’s clear the region is leading the way when it comes to serving the best pint. The average price of a pint in the North is just £3.09, compared to £3.92 in the South—making it no surprise that the North comes out on top.

As well as Burnley claiming top spot, Blackpool came 8th, with 80 pubs or bars in 2024, an average Google review rating of 4.4, 1 open brewery, a brewery Google rating of 4.5, a total of 813 Google reviews, an average pint cost of £3.25, and a total index score of 74.1.

Sticking in Lancashire, Blackburn came 10th, with 40 pubs or bars in 2024, an average Google review rating of 4.4, 1 open brewery, a brewery Google rating of 4.8, a total of 29 Google reviews, an average pint cost of £3.50, and a total index score of 72.7.

