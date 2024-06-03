Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The sweet treats offered by this luxury parlour are perfect for dessert lovers!

This chain of luxury dessert parlours has locations across the country so I went to see if their sweet treats were up to scratch.

Since starting in 2017, Haute Dolci has impressed many customers with their lavish interiors and varied menu featuring a whole host of indulgent desserts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Located on Church Street, just past the cathedral, the Haute Dolci Blackburn store is a chic and stylish destination for dining and relaxation.

The Blackburn store is one of 13 Haute Dolci locations nationwide.

The two-story space boasts bright and airy interiors, elegant seating areas and private dining options for a romantic treat.

Haute Dolci say they strive to provide a five-star dining experience, using only the finest ingredients and showcasing their culinary artistry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taking this into account, I’d have to say that the desserts on display fit in with the elegance of the décor as some of the cakes were like works of art.

Looking through the menu , I was simply spoiled for choice as there was everything from pancakes and waffles to milkshakes and smoothies.

I eventually settled on a Ferrero Rocher milkshake as both a drink and a starter due to how thick it was!

The 'Fabulous Ferrero' milkshake.

The milkshake was delicious as the flavour is one of my personal favourites and the added chocolate sauce drizzled on the sides and Ferrero Rocher chocolate on top was a nice touch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As if my sweet tooth wasn’t already satisfied, it was onto the main event where I opted to go for a ‘Berry Good’ French toast.

Accompanied by some mixed berries, granola clusters and some cream to drizzle over, this dish looked beautiful and I almost didn’t want to ruin the presentation.

The 'Berry Good' French toast which came with some cream to drizzle over the top.

However, this thought wasn’t enough to stop me digging into the sweet treat and the French toast soaked up all that cream and made for a deliciously guilty bite.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Left defeated but highly satisfied, my previous opinion of dessert parlous being slightly overrated has changed thanks to the desserts offered by Haute Dolci.

So I would highly recommend anyone in the Blackburn area or anyone who lives near a Haute Dolci location to visit the luxury parlour.

Décor: 5/5

Service: 4/5

Milkshake: 3/5

French Toast: 3.5/5

Vibe: 3.5/5

Overall: 19/25