"I used to go there so much back in the day!" Preston's best 17 restaurants of all time, as voted by you

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 9th May 2025, 09:58 BST
Updated 9th May 2025, 10:06 BST

Preston has had some amazing restaurants down the decades

But, when it comes to the city’s best restaurant of all time, there is naturally some conjecture and debate, with people trumpeting the qualities of their favourite haunt over someone else’s beloved spot.

Since such things are, naturally, a matter of opinion rather than fact, we decided to ask readers where their favourite Preston restaurants of all time were with the view to create an ultimate nostalgic list of classic local spots.

And so, we put out a call to arms and you responded in your dozens, with countless local restaurants being name-checked and endless memories of childhood visits being shared. Here are just a few comments from readers:

Tracey Wilkinson: “French Bistro, I used to work there. It’s was good food & good fun. I used to go in Angelos a lot too.”

Michelle Crawford: “The Real McCoy for burgers & Winstons for pizza.”

Carol Parkinson: “Winston’s, Tiggis, French Bistro, Deep Pan Pizza.”

Lois Reynolds: “Great Times back in the day , Mr lam more recently.”

Jonathan Hurtault: “Great Times. I miss that place to this day. So many happy memories with my family and wife there.”

Katie May: “Duk and Pond were fab.”

Kenny Bruney: “Waaaay back favourite, THE REAL MACOY flame grilled burgers after the Gatsby.”

Paul Thomas: “Alpenhof was pretty good!”

For the full list, check out our gallery below...

Duk-Pond

1. Duk-Pond

Duk-Pond | National World

Tiggis

2. Tiggis

Tiggis | National World

Winston's

3. Winston's

Winston's | National World

Alpenhof

4. Alpenhof

Alpenhof | National World

