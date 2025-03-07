I love a good chippy! TripAdvisor's top 25 fish & chip shops in Blackburn, Burnley, Darwen & Accrington

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 7th Mar 2025, 16:23 BST
Updated 7th Mar 2025, 16:26 BST

Fish and chips is one of the nation’s favourite meals but where are the best places to get it in east Lancashire.

A crispy battered fish and chunky chips lathered in vinegar will have people queuing outside shops in order to order such a meal.

It is one of Britain’s staple foods and is adored by many and the people of east Lancashire are no different.

We looked at TripAdvisor as well as Google reviews to highlight some of the best fish and chip shops in the area.

Here are 25 of the best fish and chip shops in Blackburn, Burnley, Darwen and Accrington...

122 Richmond Hill St, Accrington BB5 0QT | 4.6 out of 5 (48 Google reviews)

1. Jade Fish & Chips

122 Richmond Hill St, Accrington BB5 0QT | 4.6 out of 5 (48 Google reviews) | Google

14 Todmorden Rd, Burnley BB10 4AE | 4.1 out of 5 (120 Google reviews)

2. Lee's Chippy

14 Todmorden Rd, Burnley BB10 4AE | 4.1 out of 5 (120 Google reviews) | Google

57 Junction St, Darwen BB3 2PR | 4.1 out of 5 (82 Google reviews)

3. Mayfield Fish & Chips

57 Junction St, Darwen BB3 2PR | 4.1 out of 5 (82 Google reviews) | Google

7 Shorrock Ln, Blackburn BB2 4DA | 4.7 out of 5 (78 Google reviews)

4. Michael's Plaice

7 Shorrock Ln, Blackburn BB2 4DA | 4.7 out of 5 (78 Google reviews) | Google

