And so, in honour of the venue, we’ve put together a collection of our best archive pictures of merrymakers at Yates’s down the decades.
These are some incredible historic pictures, so have a look and see if you recognise any familiar sights or faces...
Still fancy a bit more old school reminiscing? Be sure not to miss some of our other most popular recent retro picture collections...
1. Preston's Yates's
Enjoying the Millennium fun in Yates' s jWine Lodge, Preston, are this group of revellers from AshtonPhoto: RETRO
2. Preston's Yates's
Andy Palmer, landlord of Yates's Wine Lodge, Preston, which has lowered its prices for bitter and lager saving drinkers approximately fifty pence - anyone remember this?Photo: RETRO
3. Preston's Yates's
The Mayor and Mayoress of Preston, Coun. Joe and Enid Hood, and Davina Dickson from Yates's Wine Lodge, celebrate the pub chain's 144th birthday party in PrestonPhoto: RETRO
4. Preston Yates's
Best of friends enjoying their night out at Yates's Wine Lodge in PrestonPhoto: RETRO