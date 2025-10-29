(Image credit: Harrison Drury)

A Clitheroe pub and hotel that has hosted world figures including Gandhi and Sir Winston Churchill is undergoing a significant refurbishment after securing a new owner.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Swan and Royal on Castle Street dates back to the early 1800s. It has been snapped up by local business owners Liam Nuttall and Jack Wright through their company Nuttall and Wright Investments Ltd.

The duo, who also run Home Eco Group, a fast-growing eco home improvements business operating across the UK, will invest around £250,000 in the historic coaching inn, including expanding its food offering and renovating its six bedrooms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as hosting Britain's former prime minister and wartime leader Sir Winston Churchill, Mahatma Gandhi stayed at the hotel during his visits to Lancashire in the 1930s as part of his campaign for Indian independence. Sir Frank Whittle, inventor of the jet engine, also stayed at the hotel in the early 1940s when visiting his factories in the area.

Nuttall said: "This is a property with a lot of history and where some really famous people have stayed when they've visited Lancashire. Our vision is to bring back some of this former glory by investing significantly in the facilities and the food and drink offering.

(Image credit: Harrison Drury)

“We’ve hired a new head chef and catering team and there will be a real focus on quality food sourced from local suppliers. We also plan to renovate the guest accommodation, giving each room its own individual identity and making it appeal to a wider range of leisure and business visitors."

As well as the pub, the purchase also includes the adjoining Swan Courtyard which is home to 11 independent shop businesses and two residential flats. Liam and Jack were advised on the purchase of the property by the specialist leisure and licensing sector team at firm Harrison Drury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The firm provided advice on both the commercial property and licensing aspects of the purchase with the team led by senior associate solicitor Samantha Faud and associate solicitor Danielle Jesson. Samantha said: "We're thrilled to have helped Liam and Jack complete the purchase of the Swan and Royal and to see their exciting plans for its future.

"The fact that this historic property will benefit from fresh investment is great news for Clitheroe’s hospitality sector and for the local economy, which will benefit both during the renovation and through the 'buy local' ethos that Liam and Jack wish to instil."