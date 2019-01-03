How to get a free drink at your local pub in January

Christmas may be over but in order to cheer up the nation and avoid the January blues, pubs across the country are giving away up to 45,000 free drinks this month.

Doing dry January? Low and no alcohol drinks are included too.

Whether you fancy a pint, a gin and tonic, or if you're doing Dry January, a non-alcoholic beer or soft drink, you can take up the offer from Ei Publican Partnerships.

You can pick from drinks including Coors Light, Carling, Rekorderlig Strawberry and Lime low alcohol cider, J2O, Strongbow, Bulmers, John Smiths, Amstel, Heineken 0.0, Guinness and Gordon's gin.

Local pubs include The Clifton Arms on Lytham Road, Warton, The Tom Finney on Central Drive, Penwortham, and The White Horse on Chorley Road in Chorley.

You've got between 2nd and 20th January to claim your free drink and you must download a voucher to your phone from www.freedrinkoffer.co.uk before showing it at your nearest participating watering hole.

The pub company is giving us an excuse to visit our local in the New Year as part of its ‘Cheer Up January' campaign.

Managing Director at Ei Publican Partnerships, Nick Light said: "We're wishing everyone a Happy New Year and encouraging people to be social in January.

The pub is the original social network, where you can catch up with friends and be a part of a local community and just because Christmas is over doesn't mean you can't go out and enjoy yourself.

We recognise that many people are saving money in the New Year having indulged at Christmas so we're making it easier by giving the nation a free drink."