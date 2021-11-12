Rebecca Rowlands, who is married to Plau supremo Jeremy Rowlands, will be opening up the 18th century Weavers Cottages in Market Street West as a shop with her business partner Oliver White before Christmas.

Called Once Was Lost, the shop will offer a range of crafts, foods, and homeware gifts, and will be connected to Plau and the Market Street Social space through a re-opened ginnel.

The historic weavers cottages in Market Street West. Image from Google.

It is hoped that in time, the separate businesses will be able to work in conjunction, offering a social hub space where people can meet for reading groups, baby groups, to do yoga, then grab lunch afterwards, and buy from the shop.

Rebecca said: "The shop will be a homeware/lifestyle/gift shop.

"We will be offering some of Plau's hampers, some of their organic wines and craft beers, the bonemarrow gravy that everyone asks us for, and we're connecting with local makers, giving them a voice and a space in the city centre."

Already Rebecca and Oliver have teamed up with a ceramic maker from Poulton and a candle maker from Leyland. They also hope to engage with local artists, and also offer a small takeout menu from Plau's kitchen.

Rebecca, who is a jewellery designer by trade, said she has always loved the three Weaver's Cottages since being a child, and jumped at the chance to work from them.

She said: "They're beautiful. They're from the 1700s and were owned by a woman called Lady Petre, who also had Plau. They were connected through a ginnel, which we've reopened, and we're renovating all the downstairs.

"My mum always used to comment on them when we were little, and now we're here. It's really lovely."