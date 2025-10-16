As the children take a break from school, families across the UK will be looking for ways to spend their days without too much of a hefty cost.

Going out for a meal with the family is a great way to enjoy time together, and there are plenty of eateries including restaurants, pubs and fast food chains offering a ‘kids eat free’ deal.

Here is a list of 10 places offering a free meal to kids during the half-term holidays.

1 . ASK Italian At ASK Italian, kids can eat for free from October 7 to October 31. Adults must be part of the ASK Perks scheme via the app, where they will receive a code to redeem.

2 . Burger King Kids can enjoy a meal from Burger King from October 13 to November 2, when an adult purchases a qualifying burger meal.

3 . Bella Italia At Bella Italia, kids can eat free every Thursday. The offer includes three courses and a drink, suitable for 2 to 11 year olds.

4 . Café Rouge Kids can eat for free at Café Rouge, with the purchase of any adult main meal. The deal is available every day from 12pm to 4pm.