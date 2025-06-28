As we are now settling into the beginning of summer, many of us will be heading to beer gardens to sip on a pint in the sun.

However, when it comes to ordering your favourite beer at the bar, do you actually know how to pronounce it?

Food and beverage payment experts at Dojo have conducted research to find out the commonly mispronounced beer brands.

Here is a full list of the hardest global beer brand names to pronounce, and a guide to saying them correctly.

1 . Asahi Ashai is a Japanese lager beer. While many Brits may pronounce it as "A-say-hi" or "Ashee", the correct pronunciation of Ashai is "Ah-sah-hee".

2 . Schöfferhofer Schöfferhofer is a German beer. It is commonly mispronounced "Schoffer-hoffer". The correct way to pronounce Schöfferhofer is "Sho-fuh-ho-fer".

3 . Cruzcampo Spanish beer Cruzcampo is an incredibly popular beer. Many Brits pronounce it as "Cruise-campo", but the correct pronunciation of Cruzcampo is "Krooth-cam-po".

4 . Madri Madri is a Mexican beer, which actually takes its name from the Spanish term for "Mother". It is incredibly popular in the UK, but many Brits pronounce it as "Mad-ree". The correct way to pronounce Madre is "Mah-dray".