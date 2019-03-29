Fulwood sandwich shop Pacs a real punch

There’s nothing better than good soup when you’re feeling under the weather – the pantry cupboard is usually stocked with a ready supply, but I was caught between shops when the little man fell ill midweek, typically a week before the school holidays.

Resting him up in front of Netflix so I could load the laptop from the kitchen, I was not best prepared, with the exception of a loaf and ice lollies to ease his throat.

Prawn sandwich from Pac Lunches

Luck would have it, we’re sat between two long established sandwich shops and Pac Lunches, which opened in Black Bull Lane in 2007, and takes email and phone orders. Easy.

It meant a lunch order could be fired through on dropping first child at school ready for a 1pm pick up and ensuring I was ‘in-work’ for normal time, with little man feeling he was getting a bit of a ‘treat.’

Grandad was on hand to make the collection, which was ready and all wrapped up to go.

Marvellous – except the four-year-old no longer actually wanted soup by lunch time...

If soup is not your thing, there is a packed menu from jacket potatoes with a multitude of fillings and salads, with various dressings to hot and cold sandwiches and pies from Lancashire bakeries of Greenhalghs and Sandersons.

The shop is small and tucked behind a beauty salon, so you wouldn’t know it was there, but the team’s reputation has meant their services come recommended far and wide, catering for a number of local businesses and private orders, from breakfast to 2pm each day.

The breakfast baps are good and well filled with sausages and bacon, but on this occasion I opted for a prawn roll served with a fresh salad and it was plentiful. The Marie Rose sauce was just right and I didn’t need anything more, although I did end up eating the tomato soup.

Added to the order was a meat feast baton, which was loaded with ham, salami, pepperoni, cheese jalepenos and chilli mayo and an egg mayo sandwich, given I had a feeling the little one might change his mind, and if not the eldest is always ready for a little something the minute she steps in from school.

You can be ensured at Pac Lunches of a fresh quality lunch at very reasonable prices. A full breakfast totals £4.20, while pies start at £1.60 and sandwiches from £2.50 to batons at just over £3. The team are friendly and helpful, so give them a go.