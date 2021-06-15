Former Bamber Bridge pub to return to being a bar

The final pint was pulled at the Lancs and Yorks pub on Station Road in 2013 and the building was sub-divided into two retail units. One of them – a car hire business – remains in operation, but the beauty salon that most recently occupied the other half of the venue has closed down.

South Ribble Borough Council’s planning committee has now given the go-ahead for the vacant unit to be turned back into a drinking establishment, which will also serve bar snacks.

A report presented to members stated that the business will operate “in the day serving coffee teas, and food, but mainly [as] a bar, serving local craft ales and beers”.

The former pub stands alongside the railway level crossing in the town and lies in an area where residential and commercial premises sit in close proximity to each other.

Environmental health officers were satisfied that there would not be any odour impact from the premises, as food will not be prepared on-site. However, they have laid down a series of conditions to reduce the risk of residents being disturbed by noise from the outlet.

Bi-folding doors to be installed at the front of the venue – along with all other external doors – must be kept closed after 5pm, other than when people are entering and leaving the building. Ground floor windows must also be shut from the same time.

Located next to the railway line running through Bamber Bridge, the ex-pub was split into two retail units - one of which is now set to be converted into a bar

Meanwhile, any external areas will not be able to be used by drinkers after 11pm. The venue will be open until midnight, seven days a week, opening at 8am Monday to Saturday and 9am on Sundays.

Amongst two objections to the proposal were claims that life for those living close to the Lancs and Yorks used to be a “living hell”, because of people drinking in the car park until the early hours of the morning.

The meeting heard that the car park in question now belongs to the adjoining car hire business and so will not be open to customers of the new bar.