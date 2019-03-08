First look inside new drive-thru KFC at Buckshaw Village as opening date is revealed

A new drive-thru KFC restaurant is due to open its doors in Buckshaw Village next week.



The fast food giant will dish out its first buckets of fried chicken to early birds at the new outlet in Barnes Wallis Way on Monday, March 11.

The new drive-thru, near the Tesco superstore and Buckshaw Parkway, will create 35 jobs in the area. Credit - Friends of Buckshaw Village

A KFC spokesperson said: “We’re really excited about opening our new restaurant in Buckshaw Village next week which will create over 30 jobs for the area.

"We are committed to being a good neighbour in every community we’re in and look forward to being a positive addition to the thriving community in Buckshaw Village.”

Community group, Friends of Buckshaw Village, said feedback from residents has been "overwhelmingly positive".

The new restauranthas the very latest KFC design, with self-order kiosks and air conditioning. Credit - Friends of Buckshaw Village

Harry Longworth, speaking on behalf of the group, said: "The feedback from the village is overwhelming positive and many residents are pleased to see another popular business choose to locate in Buckshaw Village.

"KFC has been very open with us in their wish to be part of our community and help in any way they can.

"They have been supportive of our community magazine (Friends of Buckshaw Village Community Magazine) and have kept us informed of their plans from the start.

"It’s also great to see how many local residents have been given work opportunities as a result of its investment in Buckshaw Village."

The Buckshaw Village KFC will open between 11am and midnight, seven days a week. Credit - Friends of Buckshaw Village

Lynsey Galley, KFC franchise leader, said: “"The KFC team are looking forward to being a great friend of Buckshaw Village.

"Our new restaurant is the very latest KFC design with lots of cool features, a homage to founder Colonel Sanders, and of course a few hidden chickens!

“We can’t wait to meet everyone next week!”

KFC said has said they are committed to being a positive addition to the thriving community of Buckshaw Village. Credit - Friends of Buckshaw Village

The new KFC is located in Barnes Wallis Way, near the Tesco superstore and Buckshaw Parkway. Credit - Friends of Buckshaw Village