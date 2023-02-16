Eight hidden gem pubs in Preston according to customer reviews on Google

From high-end establishments to warm, friendly locals, Preston has plenty of pubs and bars for thirsty customers.

But if you are bored of your usual haunt, or simply fancy an explore, we’ve put together some of the best ‘hidden gem’ pubs and bars on offer.

The Post searched internet reviews to see which pubs in Preston have been classed as hidden gems by the people that know best, the customers.

Take a look at eight of them below, to be enjoyed individually or, as the ultimate pub crawl.

1 . Hidden gems Below are 8 of the best ‘hidden gem’ Preston pubs and bars Photo: Engin Akyurt on Pexels Photo Sales

2 . Lonely People Cocktail Bar 8a Winckley Street. Example review: "A hidden gem only the lucky know about! Amazing cocktails, friendly bar staff who always make sure you’re happy. 10/10" Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . Plau Gin & Beer House 115 Friargate. Example review: "Hidden gem in the big smog" Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

4 . Hartleys Wine Bar 7 Mount Street. Example review: "Nice 'hidden gem' kind of place, good seating areas in and outside, good service and drinks selection" Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales