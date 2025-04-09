Great Easter gift ideas.Great Easter gift ideas.
Easter Gift Guide 2025 - with ideas from Amazon, Disney and Dunelm

By Stephanie Bateman

Published 9th Apr 2025, 14:59 BST
Updated 9th Apr 2025, 17:05 BST

With Easter around the corner, shop these gorgeous gifts that includes everything from traditional Easter eggs to spring inspired homeware.

Whether you’re celebrating with your friends or family, these thoughtful gifts are sure to bring joy to your Easter celebrations.

Please see below to shop the top picks.

Disney Bambi Jug, £14

Valery Madelyn Easter Decorations, Currently priced at £9.99

Disney Bambi Woodland Berries Diffuser, £10

1. Fancy a tipple?

Amazon – www.amazon.co.uk by Amazon Australian Shiraz, Currently priced at £6.99 Photo: Sub

Amazon – www.amazon.co.uk Guylian Milk Chocolate Easter Egg, Currently priced at £15

2. Chocolate treeat

Amazon – www.amazon.co.uk Guylian Milk Chocolate Easter Egg, Currently priced at £15 Photo: Sub

Amazon – www.amazon.co.uk Valery Madelyn Easter Decorations, Currently priced at £9.99

3. Easter decorations

Amazon – www.amazon.co.uk Valery Madelyn Easter Decorations, Currently priced at £9.99 Photo: Sub

Dunelm – www.dunelm.com Disney Bambi Woodland Berries Diffuser, £10

4. Cute smellies

Dunelm – www.dunelm.com Disney Bambi Woodland Berries Diffuser, £10 Photo: Sub

