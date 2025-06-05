Deliveroo is expanding its service across Lancashire with delivery available in six new areas this week.

It means residents in Blackburn, Longridge, Burnley, Padiham, Pendle and Clitheroe can now order food from dozens of restaurants, takeaways and convenience stories in the region, including Nando's and Sainsbury's.

Deliveroo says new customers who sign up online or via the app can get £12 off their first order of £20 or more using the code GET12.

Its service now covers the following postcodes:

BB10 3, BB10 4, BB12 8, BB12 9, BB18 5, BB18 6, BB7 1, BB7 2, BB7 3, BB7 4, BB7 9, BB8 7, BB8 8, BB9 6, BD20 8 and PR3 3.

Jeff Wemyss of Deliveroo UK & Ireland said: "We’ve seen a big appetite for Deliveroo in Blackburn so far – we’re excited to be working with even more great restaurants in the area, and to be serving the people of Blackburn.

“A range of restaurants will be available, meaning residents can now get their favourite food from their most loved local restaurants, such as Sainsbury’s, Nando’s and Little Italy."

"No matter the moment, locals will now be able to enjoy their favourite meals or grocery essentials, at home or in the office, delivered straight to the door in as little as 30 minutes.”